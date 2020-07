You're watching Advertisements

Hideo Kojima's development studio Kojima Productions released its PlayStation 4-exclusive debut title Death Stranding to critical acclaim back in November of last year and today, it's landing on PC as well. To celebrate this, we're trying the game out on PC on today's live stream and if you want to take a look at how it runs and how it looks on PC, you're more than welcome to join us in chat.

Head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) to do so.