We're taking a crash course in prehistoric conservation in Jurassic World Evolution 2 on today's GR Live

Yesterday marked the launch day for the latest Frontier Developments title, a simulation game that builds on 2018's Jurassic World Evolution with better visuals and performance and some new campaigns to complete, in the sequel Jurassic World Evolution 2.

With a couple of the cast from the original movies and the modern Jurassic World movies voicing their counterparts, this game asks players to create a safe haven for the dinosaurs, which have spread around the world following the chaos that unfolded during the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

While we're still busy checking the game out for our review, we are going to be diving into the title later today for a couple of hours, to show off a look at what this park builder is offering. Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to join her in her conservationist efforts, and if you're looking for a teaser of what is to come, be sure to check out some gameplay for Jurassic World Evolution 2 below.