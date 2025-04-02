We're taking a closer look at Mario Kart World's world map on Switch 2

HQ

The real generational leap in Mario Kart World for Nintendo Switch 2 wasn't more people simultaneously on screen or more tracks: it was to offer a single, fully threaded game map to race on, like a Forza Horizon to enjoy with its new free-to-play and multiplayer mode. A huge map that, painted on paper, looks like Super Mario World.

This is what it looks like, with some 28 stages or hubs and 12 or 13 classic biomes. Among them, dozens of routes that look very linear on the map, but in the video look like real-life Mario Kart tracks. It's difficult to find out today and in these conditions how many tracks Mario Kart World has, but its map is a statement of intent. And we at Gamereactor think that's not the end of the story, as there is no MK without its Rainbow Trail.

Add to that the variety of game modes and the sheer number of drivers to choose from, and you've got a lot to choose from. We extend the list of confirmed characters for Mario Kart World with the additions of the dolphins from Super Mario World, the piranha pezueso, Goomba, a Moo Moo cow, Spike, the cactus Pokey, the Abejorro, the Piñata of Delfino village or the indescribable Cataquack.