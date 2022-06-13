We're swindling in Card Shark on today's GR Live

HQ

We're getting into the spirit of yet another week of GR Live streams by taking a look at the deceiving adventure game Card Shark later today. Coming from Nerial, this title teaches players how to swindle, lie, and cheat, all in an effort to make a quick buck when playing cards and other parlour games. With a broad array of techniques to master, this game is a rather challenging one to wrap your head around at times.

And you can catch our very own Rebeca as she looks to take on that very challenge in a few hours, as she'll be playing some Card Shark on today's GR Live. Join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of tricks and deceptions.

Before we do go live, be sure to also read our thoughts on Card Shark here, and catch a trailer for the game below.