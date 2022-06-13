Cookies

Card Shark

We're swindling in Card Shark on today's GR Live

Join us as we lie and cheat our way to riches.

HQ

We're getting into the spirit of yet another week of GR Live streams by taking a look at the deceiving adventure game Card Shark later today. Coming from Nerial, this title teaches players how to swindle, lie, and cheat, all in an effort to make a quick buck when playing cards and other parlour games. With a broad array of techniques to master, this game is a rather challenging one to wrap your head around at times.

And you can catch our very own Rebeca as she looks to take on that very challenge in a few hours, as she'll be playing some Card Shark on today's GR Live. Join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of tricks and deceptions.

Before we do go live, be sure to also read our thoughts on Card Shark here, and catch a trailer for the game below.

HQ
Card Shark

