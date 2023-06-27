We're summering in Dordogne on today's GR Live

Have you been wanting to go on a summer vacation but just can't quite get the time off work yet? If so, we might have the solution for you, as on today's GR Live, we're going to be heading to the gorgeous region of Dordogne in France, to play through the opening hour of the indie game, Dordogne.

This stunning, watercolour-animated game sees players stepping into the shoes of the young Mimi as she recollects her childhood and the times she shared with her late grandmother. Needless to say, it's set to be quite the emotional journey, albeit one brought to life with a whole array of wonderful summery colours.

To catch the first hour of Dordogne, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to see our very own Rebeca kicking off this adorable tale.