We're suiting up in Battle Aces on today's GR Live

Immediately impressing with its anime-styled trailer at Summer Game Fest, Battle Aces is currently giving its fans a chance to test out its fast-paced multiplayer action-RTS gameplay in beta form.

If you didn't manage to squeeze onto the beta or just want to take a look at the game without playing yourself, we'll be going through an hour of Battle Aces on today's GR Live. We'll be building bases and hoping to bring down the enemy with our superior firepower and thinking.

But... I think we all know that's likely not going to happen. We'll be starting at our usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can join us from the link here.