We're strapping into a mecha suit and diving into The Riftbreaker on today's GR Live

One of our favourites to do on our live show is shine the spotlight on some interesting-looking titles that would have likely been overlooked. The Riftbreaker is one of these titles, as its tantalising mix of base-building, survival elements, and mech-based action feels boldly unique. Its story sounds pretty interesting too, as it sees you try and build a base on a planet at the edge of the Milky Way to enable a path back to earth and further colonization.

If you're interested in checking out the game, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for two hours of gameplay. In the meantime though, you can check out one of the latest trailers for The Riftbreaker in the video above.