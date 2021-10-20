English
The Riftbreaker

We're strapping into a mecha suit and diving into The Riftbreaker on today's GR Live

The survival title was released last week and is available on Xbox Game Pass.

One of our favourites to do on our live show is shine the spotlight on some interesting-looking titles that would have likely been overlooked. The Riftbreaker is one of these titles, as its tantalising mix of base-building, survival elements, and mech-based action feels boldly unique. Its story sounds pretty interesting too, as it sees you try and build a base on a planet at the edge of the Milky Way to enable a path back to earth and further colonization.

If you're interested in checking out the game, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for two hours of gameplay. In the meantime though, you can check out one of the latest trailers for The Riftbreaker in the video above.

The Riftbreaker

