We're stopping the Foot Clan in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge on today's GR Live

Yesterday marked the official launch date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, a game that brought back the iconic beat'em up title and presented it to fans as a shiny updated product available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch (as well as being on Game Pass since day one).

With the launch only just in the books, we're going to be jumping into TMNT: Shredder's Revenge on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and fighting off the Foot Clan all in an effort to save the city. Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of gameplay.

And until we do go live, catch the launch trailer for the game below, and also read our review here.