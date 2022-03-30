Cookies

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

We're stopping the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on today's GR Live

Join us as we roll for initiative in Gearbox's fantasy Borderlands spinoff.

HQ

Borderlands fans have no doubt had quite the busy weekend following the launch of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The game is a fantasy spinoff of the iconic series, and tasks players with joining a game of Bunkers and Badasses with Tiny Tina as the dungeon master, a game where you have to head out on an adventure to slay the evil Dragon Lord villain at the end of it all.

While it is a spinoff with a few unique beats, it's still a title that resonates the style of Borderlands gameplay that Gearbox has refined over the years, and with that in mind, we're going to be diving into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to join me as I begin my quest to hunt and defeat the Dragon Lord as one of the game's six playable classes.

Until we kick off, be sure to read our thoughts on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands here.

HQ
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

