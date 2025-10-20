We're stopping off at Lumiose City in Pokémon Legends: Z-A on today's GR Live

HQ

We'll be looking to sip tea in cafes and explore the sunny streets of Lumiose City on today's GR Live, as we'll be starting a new journey in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Just as with the other Pokémon: Legends game, Nintendo and Game Freak are making a major change to one of the series' key mechanics.

This time, live battles are here, and we'll be darting across rooftops, squares, and markets to avoid getting blasted by a stray hydro pump aimed at our Pokémon. As always, we'll be starting at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST and you can find our stream at our YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and very own GR Live Homepage.

Despite fan concerns around Pokémon Legends: Z-A and claims of franchise fatigue online, players are still enjoying the classic Pokémon experience given a fresh spin in this most recent series outing. Check out our review for our full impressions here.