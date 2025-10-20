We're stopping off at Lumiose City in Pokémon Legends: Z-A on today's GR Live
The speedrun for Mega Starmie begins now!
We'll be looking to sip tea in cafes and explore the sunny streets of Lumiose City on today's GR Live, as we'll be starting a new journey in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Just as with the other Pokémon: Legends game, Nintendo and Game Freak are making a major change to one of the series' key mechanics.
This time, live battles are here, and we'll be darting across rooftops, squares, and markets to avoid getting blasted by a stray hydro pump aimed at our Pokémon. As always, we'll be starting at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST and you can find our stream at our YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and very own GR Live Homepage.
Despite fan concerns around Pokémon Legends: Z-A and claims of franchise fatigue online, players are still enjoying the classic Pokémon experience given a fresh spin in this most recent series outing. Check out our review for our full impressions here.