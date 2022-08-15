We're stopping criminals in Spider-Man Remastered on today's GR Live

HQ

The Friday that just passed was a particularly exciting day for anyone on PC who had yet to play Insomniac Games' Spider-Man, as the brilliant title officially made its debut on the platform as the latest PlayStation game to make the jump to PC. Whilst this was the same wonderful game that drew in millions of fans since its debut in 2018, this PC edition was designed to truly harness the power of the platform and therefore came with extra performance options and settings to play around with that allows the game to perform better than what it could on PlayStation consoles - but if you're interested in what exactly that looks like, be sure to read our review here.

If you'd rather check the game out in action you're in luck, as later today, I'll be diving into the first hour of Spider-Man Remastered on PC, where I'll be looking to save the people of Manhattan from the criminal scum that live without limits. Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch the action as it unfolds.