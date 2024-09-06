We're still unsure what Megalopolis is about in its latest trailer

HQ

This month marks the arrival of the latest film from one of the greatest and most influential film directors of all-time. The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Bram Stoker's Dracula's director Francis Ford Coppola will be bringing his magnum opus Megalopolis to cinemas from September 23, and with that date coming up very soon, another and longer trailer has arrived.

In it, we do get a much better example and taste of the narrative and story that the film is aiming to convery, but it's still a challenge to figure out exactly the premise of this film. The synopsis aims to rectify this a tad:

"Megalopolis is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves."

Check out the trailer for the film below and let us know what you think about the film below too.