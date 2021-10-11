English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Craftopia

We're stepping into the vibrant world of Craftopia on today's GR Live

This multiplayer survival title mixes together crafting elements and hack-and-slash action.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

On today's live stream, we are taking a bit of an unusual sidestep and focusing on an intriguing-looking survival title that we are ashamed to say we overlooked at launch. Releasing in Early Access last September, Craftopia is an unusual hybrid that combines elements of hunting, crafting, and hack-and-slash action. The game also has a gorgeous and vibrantly colourful visual style that reminds us an awful lot of Breath of the Wild.

If this all sounds appealing to you then you can catch us playing two hours of the game over on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST.

Craftopia

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy