Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Total War: Warhammer III

We're stepping into the Realm of Chaos in Total War: Warhammer III on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore the conclusion of Creative Assembly's strategy trilogy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday was the official launch day for the final part of the fantasy strategy trilogy by Creative Assembly, Total War: Warhammer III. The game sees players picking up on the events that have been explored in previous instalments and now puts forward the insurmountable task of venturing into the Realm of Chaos to fight for the very fate of the world.

Available today on PC (and on PC Game Pass), we're going to be starting our campaign in Total War: Warhammer III on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing the game for two hours, starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. You can catch us as at the GR Live homepage, as we lead our troops into the dimension of horrors and terror.

Until we kick off however, be sure to read our review of Total War: Warhammer III here, and check out a trailer for the game below as well.

HQ
Total War: Warhammer III

Related texts

0
Total War: Warhammer IIIScore

Total War: Warhammer III
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Creative Assembly's fantasy trilogy is coming to an end, and we have plenty of thoughts on the third instalment in the series.



Loading next content