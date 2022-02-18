We're stepping into the Realm of Chaos in Total War: Warhammer III on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday was the official launch day for the final part of the fantasy strategy trilogy by Creative Assembly, Total War: Warhammer III. The game sees players picking up on the events that have been explored in previous instalments and now puts forward the insurmountable task of venturing into the Realm of Chaos to fight for the very fate of the world.

Available today on PC (and on PC Game Pass), we're going to be starting our campaign in Total War: Warhammer III on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing the game for two hours, starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. You can catch us as at the GR Live homepage, as we lead our troops into the dimension of horrors and terror.

Until we kick off however, be sure to read our review of Total War: Warhammer III here, and check out a trailer for the game below as well.