news
Hood: Outlaws & Legends

We're stealing from the rich in Hood: Outlaws & Legends in today's GR Live

We're taking a look at this unique take on the iconic folk tale.

We're back for another round of GR Live streams today, and we're kicking off the week by checking out Sumo Digital's PvPvE medieval heist title Hood: Outlaws & Legends. This game pits rival gangs against one another with the intention of setting up heists and stealing hordes of riches and treasures from the AI that defend them. With inspiration from folk tales and legend, this title offers a unique take on the tale of Robin Hood.

As per usual, join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, for two hours of multiplayer madness. And, in the meantime, be sure to check out the latest trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends below.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

