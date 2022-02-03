We're staying human in Dying Light 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

Tomorrow marks the official launch date for Techland's long-awaited and anticipated sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. With a new open world to explore and all kinds of human and Infected threats to manage, this game is looking to evolve and expand on the experience that was delivered back in 2015 with the original Dying Light.

While we've already published our review (be sure to also catch our spoiler free video review below), we're also going to be diving into the game, a day before it officially launches, on today's GR Live.

With Dori set to host, we'll be starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, and we will be live for the typical two hours. As for where you can catch us as we start our Dying Light 2 adventure, you can find us at the GR Live homepage as normal.