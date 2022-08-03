We're splicing spacecrafts in Hardspace: Shipbreaker on today's GR Live

HQ

A short while ago, Blackbird Interactive and Focus Entertainment launched the space simulation game, Hardspace: Shipbreaker. This title puts players into the shoes of a cosmic salvager, whose duty is to cut apart old and decrepit ships to secure the still valuable parts of them, all in an effort of paying off a massive debt you owe to the very same megacorporation that employs you.

The game has received very favourable reviews ever since it launched, something we even agreed with in our review. But, if you're looking to see Hardspace: Shipbreaker in action, from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today, you can catch our very own Rebeca playing the first hour of the title.

Be sure to visit the GR Live homepage to see how Rebeca fares as a space salvager, and until we do go live, be sure to catch a trailer for the game below.