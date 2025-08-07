English
Mage Arena

We're spitting spells in Mage Arena on today's GR Live

"Fireball! Fireball! Fireball!"

Apologies for all headphone users ahead of today's stream, because today we'll be checking out Mage Arena. If you're not yet clued in, the game is a co-op PvP experience where you and a few friends or strangers take on an enemy team of spellcasters.

To cast spells, you have to say the words in your magic book. Luckily, there's no made-up language for spellcasting, and you just say "fireball" if you want to lob a ball of burning magma at your enemies.

As always, we'll be starting the stream from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can access it from our very own GR Live Homepage, as well as our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch pages. Be sure to check it out!

Mage Arena

