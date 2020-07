You're watching Advertisements

We feel like breaking the sound barrier today (don't debunk it, let us dream) and we're planning to do so in Formula 1 title F1 2020 on today's GR Live stream. This year's entry in the F1 racing series is officially seeing its release tomorrow, on July 10, and if you're interested in the game and want to check it out ahead of time you can join us via our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).

Are you excited to play F1 2020?