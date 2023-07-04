We're solving our own murder in Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on today's GR Live

HQ

We're going to be trying our hand as a super sleuth once again later today on our next GR Live stream. As part of our latest offering, we're going to be turning our attention to Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, a game that is the HD remaster of the beloved classic mystery puzzle title from Shu Takumi, the creator of the Ace Attorney series.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be playing through the opening hour of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, all at the GR Live homepage. As part of this stream, Rebeca will be tasked with solving her own murder as the character of Sissel.