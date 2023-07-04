Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

We're solving our own murder in Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Capcom's remaster.

We're going to be trying our hand as a super sleuth once again later today on our next GR Live stream. As part of our latest offering, we're going to be turning our attention to Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, a game that is the HD remaster of the beloved classic mystery puzzle title from Shu Takumi, the creator of the Ace Attorney series.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be playing through the opening hour of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, all at the GR Live homepage. As part of this stream, Rebeca will be tasked with solving her own murder as the character of Sissel.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

