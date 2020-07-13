Cookies

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise

We're solving crimes in Deadly Premonition 2 on today's stream

Deadly Premonition 2 is officially available on Nintendo's hybrid console and we're hopping straight into the game on today's live stream.

The loveable FBI agent of Swery 65's cult classic adventure/action/horror game Deadly Premonition (look, it's complicated) is back after a full decade and the sequel (which is, at times, also a prequel. As we said, it's complicated) is just as polarising as the original was back in the day. If you have yet to read our review of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, you can do so here and if you'd rather see the game in motion, we're also starting a new game for today's GR Live stream.

If you want to join in, make sure to head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).

