      Children of Silentown

      We're solving an unsettling case in Children of Silentown on today's GR Live

      Join us for an hour of the dark adventure game as we mark its launch date.

      We're continuing our batch of GR Live offerings for this week by taking a look at one of the year's first brand-new launches. We'll be diving into the dark, point-and-click adventure game Children of Silentown, a title that tasks players with cracking a case to determine what happens to the mysteriously disappearing townsfolk.

      Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, it will be our very own Rebeca who will undertake this challenge and will be jumping into the game to see what its first hour has in store. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage later today.

      And until we do go live, be sure to also see what we thought about Children of Silentown in our review, which you can read right hereor watch below.

      Children of Silentown

