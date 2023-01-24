Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nine Noir Lives

We're solving a kitty killing on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Nine Noir Lives in a few hours.

We're getting back into the swing of GR Live streams this week by taking a look at the feline thriller, Nine Noir Lives. Designed as a point-and-click comedic mystery game, this story sees players taking up the role of Cuddles Nutterbutter, a private investigator who has been asked to solve a murder in the cat capital city of Meow Meow Furrington.

Coming from developer Silvernode Games, this title is said to feature a comedy-noir storyline and to see how it shapes up, we'll be diving into it in a few hours to check out the opening 60 minutes.

Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to see our very own Rebeca start to crack this confounding case.

Nine Noir Lives

