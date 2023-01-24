We're solving a kitty killing on today's GR Live

We're getting back into the swing of GR Live streams this week by taking a look at the feline thriller, Nine Noir Lives. Designed as a point-and-click comedic mystery game, this story sees players taking up the role of Cuddles Nutterbutter, a private investigator who has been asked to solve a murder in the cat capital city of Meow Meow Furrington.

Coming from developer Silvernode Games, this title is said to feature a comedy-noir storyline and to see how it shapes up, we'll be diving into it in a few hours to check out the opening 60 minutes.

Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to see our very own Rebeca start to crack this confounding case.