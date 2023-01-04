Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      We're solving a cyberpunk mystery in Jack Move on today's GR Live

      Join us for an hour of So Romantic's JRPG later today.

      We're continuing our week of GR Live streams today by taking a look at So Romantic's cyberpunk JRPG title, Jack Move. This game sees players taking up the role of a young hacker who is thrust into a dangerous world as she searches and attempts to discover what happened to her father following his strange disappearance.

      To see Jack Move in action and to see what it will be offering, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to see our very own Rebeca as she hosts and plays through the opening hour of the title.

