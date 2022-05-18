We're snapping some shots in Umurangi Generation on today's GR Live

We're back for another edition of GR Live in a few hours, and for today, we're going topical by checking out a title that was very, very recently added to Game Pass. The game in question is the indie photography game Umurangi Generation, a title that tasks players with snapping shots in a terrible future. Using a variety of lenses and equipment, the aim is to take the best possible photographs, as your work is being judged and the better the grade, the better the pay-out.

To see how we do as doting photographers, we're going to be jumping into Umurangi Generation on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting at the GR Live homepage starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by and join us as Rebeca plays through Umurangi for around an hour.