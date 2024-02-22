We're smashing rocks and bugs in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor on today's GR Live

HQ

Just recently, Funday Games expanded the world of Deep Rock Galactic by debuting a single player survivor-like, bullet-hell, auto-shooter known as Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. The game is similar to Vampire Survivors, albeit with a Deep Rock flair, and asks you to gather resources and chew through hordes of enemies (bugs) that overwhelm the screen with their enormous numbers.

While we recently published some thoughts on Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, you can also join us at the GR Live homepage this afternoon, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the action starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. You won't want to miss this.