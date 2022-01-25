We're slinging discs in Windjammers 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

A few days ago, Dotemu released the sequel to its flying disc sports title, Windjammers. This new game, simply known as Windjammers 2, takes place 25 years after the first game and builds on the original with new moves and gameplay mechanics, as well as a host of new characters and stages to play as and compete in, respectively.

With all of this fast-paced disc slinging action to look forward to, we're going to be diving into Windjammers 2 on today's GR Live, where our very own Dori will be checking out the game for two hours, starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by and catch us as we set out on this sporting odyssey, and to get an idea of what is to come, be sure to watch the Windjammers 2 launch trailer below.