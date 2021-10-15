We're slaying to the beat in BPM: Bullets Per Minute on today's GR Live

HQ

With it being Friday, you'd think that we'd ease you into the weekend, with a more relaxing and calming GR Live, but today, that isn't going to be the case, as we're going to be checking out the rhythm-action FPS rogue-like BPM: Bullets Per Minute.

This game has players jumping into the shoes of a Valkyrie, with the sole duty of defending Asgard from the invading forces of the underworld using an array of powerful and deadly weapons and gear. Playing like Doom, the main difference with BPM is that this game also boasts a heavy metal soundtrack, where players will be expected to leap, hop, and dash to the beat to evade any attacks coming their way.

With the game recently launching on PS4 and Xbox One, we're going to be diving into BPM on today's GR Live, where Ben will be jumping into two hours of the game's chaotic action starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. As always, you can drop by the GR Live homepage to come and join in on the fun.

Check out the console launch trailer below.