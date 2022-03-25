Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ghostwire Tokyo
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Ghostwire Tokyo

      We're slaying supernatural forces in Ghostwire Tokyo on today's GR Live

      Join us as we jump into Tango Gameworks' action-horror game.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Today marks the global launch date of Tango Gameworks' action horror title Ghostwire Tokyo, a game that tasks players with stepping into the shoes of Akito to venture around a spooky version of Tokyo to unravel the mystery of what happened to the vanished population and to remove any otherworldly visitors that have stepped forth into our realm, albeit with the help of the spirit of the ghost hunter KK.

      With plenty to explore in this version of Tokyo, we're going to be diving into Ghostwire Tokyo on today's GR Live, where our very own Magnus will be hosting and jumping into the first couple of hours of the game starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

      Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to check out the game with us, as we're also going to be showing off a specially made metal Hannya mask that our readers in the Nordics can even be in for a chance of winning for themselves.

      Until we kick off, be sure to also read our thoughts on Ghostwire Tokyo here.

      HQ
      Ghostwire Tokyo

      Related texts

      0
      Ghostwire TokyoScore

      Ghostwire Tokyo
      REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

      With Tango Gameworks' action-horror game launching in a few days, we've already spent a bunch of time exploring the supernatural version of Tokyo.



      Loading next content