We're slaying supernatural forces in Ghostwire Tokyo on today's GR Live

Today marks the global launch date of Tango Gameworks' action horror title Ghostwire Tokyo, a game that tasks players with stepping into the shoes of Akito to venture around a spooky version of Tokyo to unravel the mystery of what happened to the vanished population and to remove any otherworldly visitors that have stepped forth into our realm, albeit with the help of the spirit of the ghost hunter KK.

With plenty to explore in this version of Tokyo, we're going to be diving into Ghostwire Tokyo on today's GR Live, where our very own Magnus will be hosting and jumping into the first couple of hours of the game starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to check out the game with us, as we're also going to be showing off a specially made metal Hannya mask that our readers in the Nordics can even be in for a chance of winning for themselves.

