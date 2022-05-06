Cookies

Halo Infinite

We're slaying Spartans in Halo Infinite's second season on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the new content available in 343 Industries shooter.

HQ

This week marked the launch of the second season of Halo Infinite, a season known as Lone Wolves. While the season has been met with a little bit of disappointment from fans due to its incredibly bare six-month long roadmap, it does mark the first significant injection of content for the 343 Industries-developed shooter ever since the game launched back in November 2021.

With this new injection of content in mind, we're going to be jumping into some Halo Infinite on today's GR Live. It'll be me hosting, and I'll be looking to slay out some Spartans in the new game mode, and on the new maps, so be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Until we do start, be sure to check out the trailer for Lone Wolves below.

HQ
Halo Infinite

