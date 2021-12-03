Cookies

Dauntless

We're slaying many imposing beasts within Dauntless on today's GR Live

The free-to-play title just received a free next-gen patch.

On today's live show, we plan to bask in the glory of Dauntless' newly-released next-gen patch. The monster-slaying title has just been optimised for next-gen consoles, and it now runs at 4K 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series. Loading times in this native version are now 90% faster, and improvements have been made to shadows, lighting, and textures.

If you'd like to watch our two-hour hunt then be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. In the meantime though, you can check out the game's next-gen trailer above this text.

Dauntless

