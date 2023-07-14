We're slaying dinosaurs in Exoprimal on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch date for Capcom's latest title, the multiplayer action-shooter, Exoprimal. Tasking players with teaming up and manning various unique mech suits designed to destroy and overcome hordes of dinosaurs, the game is now available on PC and consoles, even as a day one Game Pass addition.

While we're working on our review of Exoprimal, you can join us at the GR Live homepage later today, to catch our very own Rebeca as she looks to play an hour of the game, all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.