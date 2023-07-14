Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Exoprimal

We're slaying dinosaurs in Exoprimal on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Capcom's action-shooter game.

Today is the global launch date for Capcom's latest title, the multiplayer action-shooter, Exoprimal. Tasking players with teaming up and manning various unique mech suits designed to destroy and overcome hordes of dinosaurs, the game is now available on PC and consoles, even as a day one Game Pass addition.

While we're working on our review of Exoprimal, you can join us at the GR Live homepage later today, to catch our very own Rebeca as she looks to play an hour of the game, all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

