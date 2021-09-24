We're slaying demons in Sanctuary in Diablo II: Resurrected on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the global launch of Diablo II: Resurrected, a remaster of Blizzard's iconic RPG that brings the game back in a lot of its original glory, but with modern visuals and better performance. We're currently working on our review of the game, so be sure to keep an eye out for that, but for the time being, be sure to join us as we check out the first couple of hours of the game.

That's right, later today, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we'll be up on the GR Live homepage to explore the first two hours of this iconic RPG. For today, Dori will be the host taking a trip through Sanctuary, slaying out all manners of demons and creatures along the way.

To get an idea of what will be coming, be sure to check out the live action trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected below.