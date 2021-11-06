We're slashing our way through Darkest Dungeon II on today's GR Live

HQ

Before we wind down for yet another week, we plan to tackle one of the year's most anticipated indies on our live show.

The game we're referring to is Darkest Dungeon II, which has recently released in Early Access exclusively on Epic Games Store. This punishing roguelike road-trip, like all good sequels, makes several tweaks for the better. Firstly, an Affinity System has been added that either punishes or rewards you based on the relationship between your characters. The much-loathed accuracy mechanic from its predecessor has been scrapped too, so now players can have full confidence that they are going to be able to strike their foes.

You can join us at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, where Rebeca will be hosting and trying her very hardest to survive.