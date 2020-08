Mercenary online title Rogue Company takes aspects from hero shooters, a format not dissimilar to the one in Counter-Strike, and smashes it all together to create a team-based third-person hybrid with a lot of personality. We've enjoyed what we have played since it launched into paid early access last month, and that's why we're sending Kieran in behind enemy lines to take a closer look at the game on Xbox One. Tune in here at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to see how he gets on.