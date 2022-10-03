Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We're shredding the streets in Session on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Crea-ture Studios skateboarding simulation game.

After a stint as an Early Access game, Crea-ture Studios has officially released Session. Designed as a skateboarding simulation game, this title is set in an urban world that is begging to be flipped on and grinded, and features a control system that aims to faithfully serve up what it feels like to ride and trick on a skateboard.

With the full game now out, we're going to be diving into Session on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to dive into an hour of the game, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the GR Live homepage.

And before we go live, be sure to also catch a trailer for Session below, to see what we'll be getting up to in a few hours.

Session

Session delayed on Xbox One

NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

This version will be coming late next month or early in December, following on from the Early Access launch last month.



