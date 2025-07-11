English
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

We're shredding in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the returning skateboarding game.

Following the well-received Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, it wasn't a massive surprise that Activision soon put Iron Galaxy to work on making a follow-up based on the third and fourth games in the series. That very game, known as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, has now arrived, and we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live stream.

Yep, starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Pro Skater 3 + 4, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see what I think of the game, which is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, plus as a day one Game Pass launch too.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
PREVIEW. Written by Joel Petterson

Joel has kicked, flipped, fallen but got back up to flip and kick some more in the second round of remakes of Tony Hawk's immortal classics. Here he shares his impressions...



