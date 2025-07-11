We're shredding in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on today's GR Live

HQ

Following the well-received Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, it wasn't a massive surprise that Activision soon put Iron Galaxy to work on making a follow-up based on the third and fourth games in the series. That very game, known as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, has now arrived, and we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live stream.

Yep, starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Pro Skater 3 + 4, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see what I think of the game, which is now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, plus as a day one Game Pass launch too.