We're shredding in Radlandia in OlliOlli World on today's GR Live

Yesterday marked the global release date for Roll7's latest instalment in the OlliOlli series of skateboarding games, OlliOlli World. Set on the vibrant island of Radlandia, this game asks players to grind, flip and trick their way into Gnarvarna to become the next Skate Wizard. With such a wild premise, we're going to be testing our skills by jumping into OlliOlli World on today's GR Live.

As per usual, this means you can catch us at the GR Live homepage at the time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where for today our very own Rebeca will be hosting for the typical two hour-duration.

Be sure to drop by for some radical skating action, and to tie you over until that kicks off, be sure to catch our review of OlliOlli World here and below.