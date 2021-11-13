We're shooting and slicing our way through foes in Bright Memory: Infinite on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the launch day of the latest project from FYQD-Studio, a game that serves as the sequel to 2020's action FPS Bright Memory. This new title, Bright Memory: Infinite once again sees players in the shoes of the skilled heroine Shelia, as she uses her range of gadgets and gear to slice, dice, and shoot her way through different kinds of enemies in a visually striking world.

With the game now out in the open, we're going to be diving into Bright Memory: Infinite on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be suiting up to chew through any foes that stand in her way. Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, we're going to be checking out the title for two hours, so be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage to see what Infinite has to offer.

To tie you over until we go live, be sure to read our thoughts on Bright Memory: Infinite in our review here, and check out some gameplay below.