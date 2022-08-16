We're shooting and skating in Rollerdrome on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the global launch date of the next Roll7 game. Known as Rollerdrome, this title asks players to strap on their roller skates and to lock and load, and prepare to gun down masses of hostile foes while simultaneously flipping and tricking all over the various available skateparks and locations. Needless to say, it's a game that has its fair share of style.

But, we don't need to tell you that as you can instead watch us playing the game, as later today, at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and jumping into an hour of Rollerdrome. You can look to see how Rebeca fares as a skating slayer by visiting the GR Live homepage when we go live in a few hours.

And until then, be sure to check out a trailer of Rollerdrome below, to get an idea of what will be in store.