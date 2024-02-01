We're setting off to a legendary island in Granblue: Fantasy Relink on today's GR Live

HQ

Originally targeting a 2022 release, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is finally out today, giving us impressive visuals, fast-paced and engaging combat, and a deep RPG story for us to sink our teeth into.

If that sounds like your sort of thing, you might as well join us for the first hour of the game at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET on the GR Live Homepage. We won't be delving into spoilers, so if you just want to see what all the fuss is about, hop in and check out the game for yourself.