We're searching for The Lost Crown on today's GR Live

HQ

It has been a pretty rough time for Prince of Persia as late, but Ubisoft is making a grand return to the franchise with the 2D metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Featuring new characters, refreshed gameplay and graphics, the game looks to be a great attempt at a fresh start.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can join us as we dive into the first hour or so of the game at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET on the GR Live Homepage. See you there!

Also, if you're looking for something to read in the meantime, why not check out our full impressions of the game in our review? You can find it here.