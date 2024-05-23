We're searching for Crystal Stars in Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on today's GR Live

HQ

The remake of the Paper Mario sequel, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is out now on Nintendo Switch, and we're going to be checking out the game as part of today's GR Live.

As usual, you'll be able to find the stream at the GR Live Homepage or on Twitch and YouTube. We'll be starting from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. If you're not familiar, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is an RPG following Mario and a party of comrades as they hunt down the Crystal Stars to open the titular Thousand Year Door.

If that sounds like your thing and you want to know more ahead of today's stream, you can check out our review here.