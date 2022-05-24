We're sealing the breach between worlds in Evil Dead: The Game on today's GR Live

HQ

Evil Dead: The Game seems to be doing quite well among fans. As we reported recently, the game managed to sell 500,000 copies in just its first five days, meaning it's likely well on its way to becoming a million seller. With this success in mind, we figured there's no time better than the present to suit up as Ash Williams and co. to battle the hordes of demons and to seal the breach between worlds on today's GR Live.

That's right, starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we're going to be jumping into Evil Dead: The Game, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through this asymmetrical multiplayer game for one hour. Be sure to catch Rebeca's efforts in-game at the GR Live homepage when she goes live.

And until we do start, be sure to catch our opinions on Evil Dead: The Game in our review here.