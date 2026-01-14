We're screening survivors in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check on today's GR Live

HQ

It's not easy curbing a zombie outbreak, especially when there are innocent and healthy humans to pick out and protect. But alas, we are going to try our best to save as many lives as possible this afternoon.

GR Live is back and on today's instalment, we're going to be turning our attention to Brigada Games' Quarantine Zone: The Last Check again, all since the simulation game has now launched and made its arrival as a full and 'complete' game.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to stop by and see how I fare as an undoubtedly horrendous checkpoint operator in this post-apocalyptic project, and if you want to check out the game for yourself, be sure to snag a copy on Steam.