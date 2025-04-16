We're saying farewell to Baldur's Gate III on today's GR Live

HQ

Nearly two years since it launched, Baldur's Gate III is finally done with giving us additional content for free via its new patches. We've seen an entire epilogue added to the game, new endings for the evil routes, and 12 new subclasses throughout eight massive patches, but now Larian is moving on.

To celebrate the launch of Patch 8, and give Baldur's Gate III one last goodbye, we'll be checking out the game again on today's GR Live. Starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, you can join in on the BG3 farewell tour via our Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch pages, as well as the GR Live Homepage.

We'll be taking on one of the new subclasses introduced in Patch 8, putting on our photography hat with photo mode, and seeing how else the game has improved with these new patches.

Baldur's Gate III is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.