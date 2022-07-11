We're saving the world in Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series on today's in GR Live

HQ

Last week marked the official launch date of Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, a game that offers up both Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil for fans to re-experience again, two decades after they originally debuted. Featuring a variety of improvements for each game, including that of better graphics and more accessibility options, the gameplay itself has been preserved and provided as it originally was.

To see how this iconic 3D side-scrolling platformer series stacks up today, we're going to be jumping into Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and will be saving the world as the titular protagonist.

Rebeca is going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch her on her endeavours. And until that time, be sure to check out the some gameplay for both titles below.