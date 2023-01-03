Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Fashion Police Squad

      We're saving the streets from bad style in Fashion Police Squad on today's GR Live

      Join us for an hour of Mopeful Games' shooter.

      It's a New Year and we're back and ready to jump into a whole array of GR Live streams once again, and for today, we're going to be looking at a peculiar shooter that is all about saving citizens from their own bad sense of style.

      Known as Fashion Police Squad, this game tasks players with stopping crimes of poor style by using the Belt of Justice and the Tailormade Sewing Machine to eradicate baggy jeans, dull suits, socks with sandals and more.

      To see how this all shapes up in gameplay, be sure to join our very own Rebeca on today's GR Live where she will be jumping into the first hour of the title from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, all at the GR Live homepage.

      Fashion Police Squad

