Garden Story

We're saving The Grove in Garden Story on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out Picogram's adorable adventure game.

HQ

Despite being out on PC for a little while, it was only recently that Picogram's adorable adventure game Garden Story debuted on Game Pass, and with that being the case, we figured there's no better time than the present to check out this colourful game and to help its grape protagonist defend The Grove from the invading Rot.

To check out how this game stacks up, be sure to catch our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to witness an hour of gameplay. And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also check out a trailer for Garden Story below, to get an idea of the sorts of gameplay that will be served up.

HQ
