Gamereactor
news
Diablo Immortal

We're saving Sanctuary in Diablo Immortal on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into Blizzard's mobile and PC title.

HQ

Last week marked the official launch date of Blizzard's mobile and PC iteration in the Diablo universe. Known as Diablo Immortal, this game takes place between Diablo II and Diablo III, and asks players to travel all over Sanctuary looking for shards of the World Stone in order to keep the powerful artefact out of the hands of the forces of Hell.

For today, it will be our very own Rebeca who is hosting, and she will be live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage, to jump into Diablo Immortal for the usual one hour duration.

Until Rebeca does go live, be sure to read our thoughts on Diablo Immortal here, and check out a trailer for the game below.

HQ
Diablo Immortal

